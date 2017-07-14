Photos: ‘Blast for CAST’ at American Beech in Greenport

A “Blast for CAST” event was held Thursday night at American Beech in Greenport and featured an open bar with food and live music from local entertainers Gene Casey and Tricia Scotti.

It was also a great opportunity for the community to meet CAST’s new director Cathy Demeroto.

The nonprofit helps feed low-income families and assists them in finding employment and educational opportunities.

“I am amazed at the tremendous support from the local community,” Ms. Demerato said. “You guys enable us to do what we do and it’s so important.”

During her speech, Ms. Demerato introduced community members who have benefited from CAST’s services.

One of them was Helen Lopez, who fought back tears as she explained how CAST has helped her.

Ms. Lopez is a Greenport resident who began using CAST’s services in 2014 and now works for the organization.

“CAST has been there for me,” she said. “All of the clients that come in feel like family. You see people walk out that door and they are happy, smiling. They have food.”

[email protected]

Top photo: Greenport resident Helen Lopez explains about how important CAST is to the community during the organization’s ‘Blast for CAST’ event Thursday night. (Credit: Krysten Massa)

Comments

comments