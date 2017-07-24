Cops: ATV driver led police on brief pursuit in East Marion, Orient

An East Marion man driving an uninsured and unregistered ATV without a helmet on failed to stop for police Sunday night, according to a press release.

Police activated emergency lights and sirens on Main Road in East Marion to stop Kyle Fredriksson, 29, but he continued driving and led police on a pursuit through Orient and back through East Marion just past 10 p.m. He was finally stopped and placed under arrest, at which point he was found to be in possession of marijuana, police said.

He was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation, and multiple traffic violations and released on bail, police said.

Comments

comments