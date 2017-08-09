Theodora A. Czartosieski of Peconic died Aug. 8. She was 94.
Arrangements, pending at presstime, are in the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.
Peter M. Leoniak died April 20 at his New Suffolk home. He was 71.
A remembrance of Joan Robbins, “Remembering Joan Robbins in New Suffolk,” will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24,…
Evelyn Lloyd Bergen, a longtime resident of Southold, died peacefully at home on Aug. 2, 2017.