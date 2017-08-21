Relive Riverhead’s 43rd annual Polish Town Fair

One of the key elements of Riverhead’s annual Polish Town Fair and Polka festival is the food, especially the traditional polish far like kielbasa, pierogis and galobki.

Over 2,000 pounds of kielbasa was prepared for the weekend, said Polish Town Civic Association president Joyce Smith.

“It’s made fresh for us, so it’s some of the best butcher kielbasa you’re ever going to find,” she added.

Besides the booths located on every street, Polish Hall also serves up a spread of kielbasa, stuffed cabbage, pierogies and babka.

One fair attendee, Leonard Balewski, said he’s been coming to the fair for eight years now and always eats at Polish Hall because he likes the mixed platter that has a bit of everything.

Barbara Kolpak serves the food in the hall and says she sees the same people return each year.

“It’s nice to keep the polish tradition,” she said. “There’s a lot of Polish pride here in Riverhead.”

