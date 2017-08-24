Third prize Powerball ticket of $50K sold in Greenport

Dreams of a $758.7 million jackpot were dashed across the North Fork when a single winner was announced from Massachusetts in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

But the New York Lottery announced on Thursday that one lucky winner bought a ticket in Greenport that hit third prize for $50,000. There were eight third prize winners on Long Island and the Greenport winner was sold at GMS Grocery on Front Street, the NYS Lottery announced.

Other winners were in Miller Place, Oakdale, West Sayville, Mastic Beach, Commack and Smithtown. A total of 32 third prizes were announced from New York. A third prize is matching four numbers drawn plus the Powerball.

Two second prize winners were sold at Manhattan locations. Those prizes are $1 million and are won by matching the first five numbers selected.

The winning numbers were 6, 7, 16, 23, 26 and the Powerball number was 4.

The Powerball’s jackpot drops back down to $40 million now that a winner has hit big.

$758.7 million jackpot is largest won by a single ticket in North American lottery history. #powerball — Mass. State Lottery (@MAStateLottery) August 24, 2017

