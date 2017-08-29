Cornell Cooperative Extension awarded $120K grant for Sound cleanup

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County has been awarded a $120,000 grant that will be used toward removing derelict fishing gear from Long Island Sound, Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) announced Tuesday.

The Community-based Marine Debris Removal Grant is from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“The Long Island Sound is a treasured part of our life, culture and economy that provides a diverse ecosystem with more than 170 species of fish,” Mr. Zeldin said in a press release. “Derelict fishing gear causes significant damage to marine habitat, and it is so important that we work to remove this debris and that it be properly recycled or disposed of.”

Vito Minei, the executive director of Cornell, said the non-profit is “excited to continue our valuable work with several partners to build upon the successes of this project that provides the multiple benefits of marine habitat restoration, retrieved materials recycling or proper disposal and education.”

The NOAA, which was established in 1970, studies climate, weather, oceans, fisheries and coastal science to support economic vitality and provides planners and emergency managers with resources and information.

