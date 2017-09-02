Boys Soccer: Kilinc scores two, Tuckers boot Porters

Junior Alp Kilinc tallied twice within a 17-second span in the second half to break open a tied game and lift Mattituck to a 4-1 victory over Greenport in a non-league high school boys soccer game on Saturday night.

After dropping a 5-0 non-league decision at East Hampton Friday, the Tuckers (1-1) rebounded with their first win of the season while the host Porters (0-1) played in their season opener, the coaching debut of Sean Charters.

Senior forward Axel Rodriguez boosted the Tuckers into the lead with 2:34 remaining in the opening half as he converted a feed from freshman Bryan Soto from close range past junior goalkeeper David Jenkins.

With the second half 3:06 old, the Porters equalized as junior forward Jaxan Swann scored on a scramble in the penalty area past junior keeper James Jacobs.

Then Kilinc went into action. First, he converted a feed from sophomore Jack Burkhardt with 27:24 left in the match before finding the net again only 17 seconds later as he put home a Tom Sullivan pass from eight yards for a 3-1 advantage.

Soto closed out the scoring, connecting for his first high school goal, slotting home the ball into the lower right corner.

Mattituck will open its Suffolk County League VII season, hosting Wyandanch on Wednesday.

Greenport will kick off its League VIII schedule at Bishop McGann-Mercy on Wednesday.

Photo caption: Greenport’s Mateo Arias, left, and Mattituck’s Alp Kilinc during Saturday night’s non-league game in Greenport. (Credit: Bill Landon)

