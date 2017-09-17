Office with apartment planned for Love Lane in Mattituck

The Southold Planning Board reviewed a proposal Monday night for the conversion of an existing two-story dwelling on Love Lane in Mattituck.

The applicant, Janine Racanelli, has proposed turning the first floor of the single-family dwelling into a 1,430-square-foot professional office and creating one 830-square-foot apartment on the second floor. It was not clear what type of office would occupy the space.

“It’s a great reuse of the building and it’s adding an apartment to the town,” chairman Donald Wilcenski said.

Nine paved parking stalls were also proposed, with five additional spots to be created later to meet the 14-stall requirement. The property is zoned as Residential Office.

A public hearing on the proposal is set for Monday, Oct. 16.

