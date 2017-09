The 28th annual East End Maritime Festival in Greenport kicked off Friday night with the Land and Sea Gala.

More than 20 local restaurants served up tastes accompanied by liquid refreshment from local wineries and beverage producers. The Maritime Festival continues Saturday and Sunday. See more photos below and check back for additional coverage from Saturday’s events.

For a list of events, click here. Read more about the grand marshals here.

The 2017 East End Seaport Museum & Maritime Foundation's Land & Sea Gala.

Comments

comments