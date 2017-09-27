Emergency gas leak drill at Town Beach scheduled for Oct. 12

National Grid and Southold Town’s emergency preparedness office plan to simulate an emergency gas leak Thursday, Oct. 12, at Town Beach.

The drill will run from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will allow local emergency preparedness managers, fire and police to see how National Grid responds to a large gas leak, assistant deputy emergency preparedness coordinator Lloyd Reisenberg said at Tuesday’s Town Board work session.

“It’s going to be quite intense in that they’re going to act as if it were a live drill,” he said.

Southold was chosen as the practice site because it is far out on the East End and Cutchogue experienced a large gas leak a few years ago, Mr. Reisenberg said.

