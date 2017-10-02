Final trailer for ‘Gone,’ a one-hour documentary from The Suffolk Times

“Gone,” an hour-long documentary investigating the 1966 disappearance of Cutchogue’s Louise Pietrewicz, will begin streaming on suffolktimes.com Monday, Oct. 23.

The three-part video series will be published on consecutive nights, with each part premiering at 8 p.m. A special pullout section will appear in the Thursday, Oct. 26 issue of The Suffolk Times.

Ms. Pietrewicz, a 38-year-old mother from Cutchogue, was in the process of separating from her husband when she was reported missing in October 1966. Multiple police agencies were involved in the investigation, but an arrest was never made.

No media outlet has ever reported her disappearance, but elements of her story have been quietly discussed in her Cutchogue community for decades.

Research and filming on the project began in July. The documentary and news story will include interviews with Ms. Pietrewicz’s family members — including her daughter and only surviving sibling — friends and retired law enforcement.

