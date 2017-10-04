Cops: Surveillance footage leads to burglary arrest in Greenport

A Greenport man with a history of arrests was charged with felony burglary Tuesday night after Southold Town police identified him on surveillance footage, according to a police press release.

Police received a call from a Greenport business owner who said he was alerted by an interior motion activated camera on his cell phone of a possible person inside the building. Police responded and searched the building and did not locate anyone inside. They reviewed the surveillance footage and identified Anthony Chance, 37.

Mr. Chance was located a short distance away and he was taken into custody and transported to police headquarters for questioning. He was placed under arrest and held for morning arrangement.

Police said the burglary took place at William J Mills & Co on Main Road.

Mr. Chance was arrested most recently in 2015 for criminal trespass, according to prior reports.

Photo caption: Anthony Chance pictured in 2014. (mugshot)

Comments

comments