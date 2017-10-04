Southold Town Board passes two local law amendments

The Town Board voted unanimously after a public hearing last Tuesday to approve a local law changing beach parking permits from one-year to two-year.

The first two-year permit period will begin in January 2018, according to the adopted law.

A public hearing on additional beach parking permit changes will be held Tuesday, Oct. 24. Residents can voice their opinions on proposed amendments to require trailer permits for any trailer used at ramp areas and road ends where parking permits are required. The town has also proposed a separate commercial boat launcher permit for any businesses that transports and launches boats at town ramps, according to a proposed amendment.

• Related story: Town Board considers changes to beach parking permits

Also last week, the board amended town zoning code as it relates to nonconforming buildings to clarify the conditions under which a damaged building can be reconstructed.

According to the amendment, restored buildings cannot exceed the dimensions of what was destroyed and nothing in that chapter of the code “shall prevent the complete restoration of a building destroyed by accidental cause such as fire, flood, explosion, riot, or act of God, nor prevent the continuance of the use of such building or part thereof.”

The local law will take effect Jan. 1.

“I think this gives a level of protection to a number of homes that I think are part and parcel of what Southold is and I think want to continue being,” Robert Dunn of Peconic said during the public hearing before the Town Board’s vote.

Councilman Bob Ghosio said he’s glad the town made the change so that if somebody loses a house to some unexpected event they “should be able to rebuild at least what they had.”

Supervisor Scott Russell said people should understand that the measure is not a “giveaway” and is basically letting residents have what was already on their property.

[email protected]

Comments

comments