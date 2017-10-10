Fire sparks in upstairs of Mattituck home; couple escape unharmed

A Mattituck couple escaped safely when a fire sparked on the second floor of their Legion Avenue home Tuesday night.

Dozens of firefighters from the Mattituck and Cutchogue Fire Departments responded to the fire, which was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Mattituck Fire Department Chief James Rugnetta said smoke was pouring from the top of the house when firefighters first arrived.

Southold Detective Steven Harned said the couple were in the house and started to smell smoke.

“[The homeowner] went upstairs checking around and smelled the smoke,” he said. “He opened up where the storage room is and that’s when he saw the flame.”

He and his wife hurried out of the home. Both were checked at the scene by first responders and were OK.

Jackie Frank of Manorville said she got a call about the fire and immediately raced with her husband to Mattituck to the home where her parents live.

“She’s OK, he’s OK,” she said of her parents.

She confirmed that one dog died and three others were safely rescued. One dog could be seen given an oxygen mask in front of the house.

Ms. Frank said she had just spent three weeks in Delaware while her step mother underwent lung surgery and he returned one night earlier.

Det. Harned said it was unclear what may have started the fire. The homeowner did not have any candles in the upstairs area, he said.

The fire did not appear suspicious and the Suffolk County Arson Squad was on scene to investigate, he said.

Chief Rugnetta said the fire was likely caused by wiring.

