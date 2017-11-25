Engagement: Jason Zaweski and Cyndi Murray

Robert and Dorothy Murray of Southold have announced the engagement of their daughter, Cyndi, to Jason Zaweski, son of Thomas Zaweski of Riverhead and Christine Zaweski of Mattituck.

Cyndi graduated from Southold High School. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communication from Suffolk University in Boston and is a magazine editor on Long Island. Jason graduated from Mattituck High School and is employed by Riverhead Building Supply.

The couple will marry Nov. 2, 2018, at Martha Clara Vineyards in Riverhead.

