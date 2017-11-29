BOE: Absentee ballots won’t swing Southold Town seats

The winners of Southold Town’s council seats on Election Night remain unchanged after the Suffolk County Board of Elections counted absentee ballots Wednesday.

The count shows all Town Board candidates, as well as highway superintendent candidates, earned more votes in the absentee count, but not enough to swing the Election Night outcome.

The closest race was between incumbent Republican Bob Ghosio and Democrat Mary Eisenstein with a 123-vote gap between the candidates.

In total, there were 572 absentees and 42 affidavits left to count after Nov. 7.

“We expected the margin to narrow slightly based on the fact that there were more Democratic absentee votes,” said Southold Republican chairman Pete McGreevy. “But we maintained our clean sweep of our elections. This says that people are happy with the way we’re running the town.”

Southold Democratic chairman Art Tillman said, “Obviously we’re disappointed, but we are elated at how far our party has come.”

Here are the results:

Town Board

James Dinizio (C,R) 4,076

Bob Ghosio (R) 3,782

Mary Eisenstein (D) 3,720

Debbie O’Kane (D) 2,974

Highway Superintendent

Vincent Orlando (R) 3,885

Gene Wesnofske (D) 3,629

