Greenport’s Goldsmith’s Toys faces uncertain future

The future is uncertain for Goldsmith’s Toys and Electronics in Greenport, the only locally owned toy store left on the North Fork.

The building it occupies, at 138 Main St., went on the market in late July 2016 through Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. It was originally listed for $1.295 million but has been discounted twice since and was most recently listed at $995,000. The 6,984-square-foot building is now under contract and is set to close Dec. 5, the listing agent confirmed. No information on the buyer was given. The toy store, the only business in the building, takes up the first floor while the top two floors are used as meeting spaces.

“We’re trying to relocate,” said Kathy Halliwell, owner of Goldsmith’s Toys. “We have a few possibilities but it’s hard. There are a few spaces we’re waiting to hear about. So hopefully we’ll be moving, not closing.”

Ms. Halliwell said she is under the impression that she will have to vacate by the end of December, although she has not yet been given formal notice.

The Main Street building, which dates to 1850, has been a toy store for 33 years. Ms. Halliwell has owned it for 11 years and before that worked for the previous owner. Goldsmith’s sells beach toys, sporting goods, art supplies, kites, puzzles and brands

like Thomas the Tank Engine, Lego and Lionel rains. It is known for its rubber ducky collection.

“I started to tell all my regular customers and some of the other local merchants and everyone is really upset because they don’t want to see the store go,” Ms. Halliwell said. “It’s a shame because there’s nothing wrong with the business. I can’t be in this location anymore.”

She added that she will notify the community when she knows for sure if and where the store relocates, or if its doors will close for good.

Ms. Halliwell said she definitely wants to stay in Greenport, where Goldsmith’s Toys is one of the few businesses that’s open year round.

“We need more stores open year round here,” Ms. Halliwell said. “Not just people coming and trying to make a killing in the summer when the tourists are here.”

However, she added, high rents in the village make finding a new space very difficult.

“We’ve seen a lot of kids grow up here and now we’re getting to the next generation of kids coming in. It’s sad,” she said.

Top caption: Kathy Halliwell has owned the toy store for more than a decade. (Credit: Krysten Massa photo)

