Basement fire damages Daniel Gale office on Love Lane

The Daniel Gale Sotheby office on Love Lane in Mattituck was damaged late Wednesday night by a minor fire in the basement. The cause was determined to be electrical, according to Carol Szynaka, the East End sales manager.

The smell of smoke was still prevalent Thursday morning on Love Lane and the glass on the front windows and door at the office was shattered.

Southold police chief Martin Flatley said the fire was was not suspicious. It occurred around 11:30 p.m.

Ms. Szynaka said she got a call late Wednesday night from a friend who alerted her there was a fire. She jumped out of bed, she said, and headed to the scene from her Southold home.

She said they were fortunate of the timing and that no one was inside and firefighters were able to limit the damage.

“It was so impressive the way those men and women rallied together,” she said.

By the time she got to Mattituck, about 20 to 30 firefighters were already working at the scene, she said.

“It makes you proud to be there,” she said.

She said they’re fortunate to have office space nearby with another Mattituck location on Main Road and offices in Cutchogue and Greenport that can fill the void temporarily until repairs are made. Desks are already set up at the other Mattituck location and she said they’re “quickly going to get things back up and running” on Love Lane.

Daniel Gale Sotheby International Realty is based in Cold Spring Harbor has 26 sales offices.

Photo caption: Broken glass and fire damage were visible at the front of the office Thursday morning. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

