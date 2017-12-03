One Minute on the North Fork: 8 Hands Farm

8 Hands Farm is located on Cox Lane in Cutchogue. The 28 acre-farm is home to heritage breed animals including Icelandic sheep, Tamworth pigs and a variety of heritage breed chickens.

You can find products made from the animals at the farm’s store and in season at the farm’s food truck.

Inside the store you’ll find a wide variety of frozen cuts of lamb and pastured pork (including charcuterie); pastured eggs; housemade soups, prix-fixe dinners, and ready-to-eat or simple-to-prepare items such as quiches, fresh pastas, and meatballs); fleece yarn and knitted items; seasonal vegetables from the kitchen garden.

RELATED: LIFE ON 8 HANDS FARM IN CUTCHOGUE

Spend a minute with us there.

Comments

comments