A draft report examining traffic calming solutions makes a number of recommendations on how to address Mattituck Hamlet center, including the intersection of Route 25, Love Lane and Old Sound Road.

The study, conducted by Dunn Engineering Associates P.C. of Westhampton Beach, was completed with funds secured by Suffolk County Legislator Al Krupski (D-Cutchogue).

“The community has always expressed its interest in and support for something that’s doable and affordable and sensible,” said Mattituck-Laurel Civic Association president John Carter.

The civic association has gathered community input on traffic concerns at its meetings and forums over the years.

Mr. Carter said there is a need to find ways to keep traffic flowing on Route 25, while “calming” traffic on Love Lane down to a “neighborhood pace,” and adding more protection for pedestrians. It’s a goal to create a walkable community, he said.

The report suggests various strategies to tackle traffic flow and pedestrian safety, including rumbles striping, restriping lines, flashing beacons, variable message radar speed signs, a roundabout and painted or elevated crosswalks, to name a few.

“All the tools are in the toolbox and now we just have to get them out and use them appropriately,” Mr. Carter said, noting that the report is preliminary and more discussion needs take place involving the community, Southold Town and engineers to determine which solutions are suitable.

Mr. Carter also said any changes at Love Lane would impact nearby Wickham and New Suffolk avenues. In addition, he noted that different jurisdictions come into play on affected roadways, because Route 25 is a state road and Route 48 is a county road, so the state and county need to be engaged.

A significant portion of the study addressed parking, which stood out to Mr. Carter, who said parking and traffic calming solutions should be implemented at the same time.

Southold Supervisor Scott Russell said in an email that next steps are for the engineering consultants to organize community meetings to gather further input that will be considered in developing the traffic report’s final draft.

“Some of the items that stand out are the proposals that can move forward as stand-alone initiatives,” Mr. Russell said. “The reconfiguration and upgrades to the Ray Dean parking lot are some things that we should act on sooner rather than some of the other proposals,” the supervisor said.

[email protected]

Photo caption: A preliminary traffic calming study on the intersection at Love Lane listed potential steps toward pedestrian safety, including rumble strips, flashing beacons and raised crosswalks. (Credit: Kelly Zeger)

Comments

comments