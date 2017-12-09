A little snow can’t stop Santa from landing in Cutchogue

Santa Claus made his annual helicopter landing in Cutchogue Saturday, pleasing dozens of families who lined up for the event despite a light snow and cold temperatures.

The tradition, organized each year by the North Fork Chamber of Commerce, is part of a Christmas in Cutchogue celebration that includes a magic show at the firehouse and Santa photos at the Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library.

Reports indicate Santa plans to make a return trip to the community on Dec. 24 as part of a worldwide effort to deliver presents to children. He couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

Below are some photographs of the landing from reporter Nicole Smith.

