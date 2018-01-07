Wedding: Nicole Mohr and Jason Barkley

Nicole Mohr and Jason Barkley were married Oct. 28, 2017, by the Rev. Peter Kelley at Founders Landing Wharf House in Southold, where a reception followed.

Nicole, daughter of Andrea and Robert Mohr of Southold, was attended by her friends Kristen Al-Sullami and Jaime Carey.

Jason is the son of Faith Finne of Southold and Charles Barkley. His brothers, Charles Barkley and Gregory Barkley, served as groomsmen.

Their children, Madison Smith and Matthew Barkley, served as the flower girl and ring bearer.

The family honeymooned in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico. They reside in Southold.

Photo credit: courtesy photo

