Clarisse Armstrong and Joseph Stevens were married May 4 at a private beach in Orient. A reception followed at the Southold American Legion hall.

The couple’s children, Jillian, Eli and Payton, were in attendance. Payton served as flower girl.

The bride is the daughter of Heather and Paul Armstrong. The groom is the son of Dottie and Joe Stevens. Both are graduates of Greenport High School.

The couple resides in Greenport.

