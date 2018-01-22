Village Board to adopt looser restrictions on 11 IGA parking spaces

The Greenport Village Board plans to adopt a proposal to set aside 11 parking spaces in the village-owned IGA parking lot for time-restricted parking at its Jan. 25 meeting, but with looser restrictions than originally proposed.

The board previously held a public hearing on the idea of restricting parking in those 11 spaces, which face the west side of the IGA building extending south to Adams Street, to 30 minutes between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Trustee Doug Roberts suggested the limit, saying that some people leave their cars in that lot for long periods, which often makes it difficult for shoppers to find a parking space at the supermarket.

Two speakers at the hearing suggested that 30 minutes wasn’t enough time for someone to get in and out of the store during peak season, and suggested a longer time limit.

At its work session last Thursday, board members agreed, and changed the time limit for those 11 parking spaces to one hour. Officials will formally vote on that change at the Jan. 25 meeting.

The IGA already has nine parking spaces with 30-minute limits.

[email protected]

Comments

comments