Eagle Scouts build projects for community spaces in Mattituck, Southold

Two local Boy Scouts have completed Eagle Scout projects that created two new community spaces in Southold.

Liam Corbley and James Hoyt, both members of Southold Troop 6, were honored with scouting’s top rank at a ceremony Jan. 18.

Liam, a senior at Mattituck High School, built a gazebo at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. He reached out to the church, where he received Confirmation, and asked how he could help. He decided to build a gazebo because he hadn’t heard of a similar Eagle Scout project.

The gazebo, which took several months to complete, will be a spot for quiet reflection, prayer and family gatherings, as well photo opportunities for special events such as weddings, First Communions and Confirmations, Liam said.

Building the structure presented a few challenges that were ultimately overcome, he said, such as having to place the footings in a different orientation than intended, but with some changes the project got done.

James, a Southold High School sophomore, built two picnic tables and benches for Southold Free Library, which is expected to undergo an interior renovation.

“I used to go there a lot as a kid,” he said. The picnic tables will give visitors an outdoor place to relax, eat lunch and read, he said. He built the tables over this past summer.

In addition to achieving the Eagle Scout rank, Liam and James both earned the Bronze Palm, meaning they collected at least five more merit badges than required. Liam earned 29 merit badges, including backpacking, environmental science and snow sports. James acquired 31 for skills such as camping, first aid and scouting heritage.

After participating in Boy Scouts for years, Liam, who is joining the Army and will undergo training as a medic, said the organization has helped him grow.

“I think it’s helped me developed a sense of leadership,” Liam said, especially in managing younger scouts. His scout leadership roles included assistant senior patrol leader and quartermaster.

For James, scouting showed him how to keep up with something that’s required a lot of his time, in addition to other activities such as NJROTC and school sports.

“It was definitely worth it,” James said. “It made me better as a person. It’s going to help in college, it’ll probably help me in ROTC and what I choose to do with it.”

Photo captions: Liam Corbley, left, and James Hoyt became Eagle Scouts in a ceremony on Jan. 18. (Credit: Kelly Zegers)

