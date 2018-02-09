Boys Basketball: Porters cut down nets as undefeated league champs

Step one is complete. Now, it’s onto the playoffs.

The Greenport Porters capped an undefeated League VIII championship with a resounding win over Bridgehampton Friday night in a game that was never in doubt.The Porters, playing their typical up-tempo, unselfish and energetic style, cruised past the Killer Bees, 89-48, on senior night at Greenport High School. The victory marked the second consecutive league title for Greenport.

After the game ended, players and coaches each took turns cutting down a piece of the net as parents and fans crowded around with cell phones taking pictures. It was a night to celebrate, but for a Porters team that came into the year with high expectations, it was also the start of what they hope is just beginning.

The 18-2 Porters (12-0 League VIII) will open the Class C playoffs at home Thursday for the right to advance into the county championship where they hope to avenge last season’s disappointing ending.

Sophomore Ahkee Anderson led all scorers with 30 points Friday. Three other Greenport players were in double figures: Jordan Fonseca with 17, Jaxan Swann with 16 and Julian Swann with 10.

Greenport raced out to a 14-2 start and a blistering shooting percentage in the opening quarter. A steady stream of fastbreak layups propelled the Porters to a 29-13 first quarter advantage.

An Anderson layup late in the second quarter pushed Greenport’s lead to 30 points, capping a 15-0 run.

The Porters will take an 11-game win streak into the playoffs. All of those games have been by at least 20 points. The closest game during the win streak was a 71-48 win over Pierson Jan. 10.

Photo caption: Greenport’s Tyrus Smiley cuts down a piece of the net Friday night after the Porters’ victory. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

