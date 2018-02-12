Free Suffolk County flu shot clinic in Riverhead Tuesday

With the flu running rampant, Suffolk County will offer free influenza immunizations at Riverhead Free Library on Tuesday and is urging all residents who have not already gotten the shot to get one.

Following Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s declaration of a public health emergency in New York, County Executive Steve Bellone and Health Commissioner Dr. James Tomarken announced the free flu clinics, available to anyone six months of age and older.

The Riverhead Library will host the clinic Tuesday from 1 to 3 p.m. The library is located at 330 Court Street and the entrance is on Osborn Avenue.

The county will offer another clinic on Thursday, Feb. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the H. Lee Dennison Building Plaza in Hauppauge.

Residents are asked to call 631-787-2200, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., in advance to set up an appointment for their shot.

Flu shots are available to those 2 and older at local pharmacies and those six months and older at pediatricians’ and healthcare providers’ offices.

To find out where you can get a flu vaccine visit: Flu Vaccine Finder. On the North Fork, locations include CVS and Rite Aid in Mattituck and the pharmacy at King Kullen in Cutchogue.

“The health and wellness of our residents is of utmost importance,” said Mr. Bellone. “We thank Governor Cuomo for providing the funding to allow us to increase access to flu vaccines to help save lives.”

