Blue-green algae detected in Marion Lake, county health department says

Blue-green algae was confirmed in Marion Lake. (Credit: Google Maps)

The Suffolk County Department of Health announced Monday a blue-green algae known as cyanobacteria blooms were detected in Marion Lake in East Marion.

The surface water samples were collected and analyzed by Stony Brook University. Residents should avoid the water and keep children and pets away from the area, the health department said.

Similar blue-green algae was confirmed earlier this month at Maratooka Pond in Mattituck between New Suffolk Avenue and Main Road.

“Though blue-green algae are naturally present in lakes and streams in low numbers, they can become abundant, forming blooms in shades of green, blue-green, yellow, brown or red,” the health department notice said. “They may produce floating scums on the surface of the water or may cause the water to take on paint-like appearance.”

Residents should avoid any contact with water that appears “scummy or discolored.” If contact does occur, rinse off with clean water. Seek medical attention if any of the following symptoms occur after contact: nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, skin, eye or throat irritation, allergic reactions or breathing difficulties.

Residents can report a suspected blue-green algae bloom at a body of water that contains a Suffolk County-permitted bathing beach by calling 631-852-5760 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or by email at [email protected]. To report a suspected blue-green algae bloom to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at a body of water that does not contain a Suffolk County permitted bathing beach, email [email protected].