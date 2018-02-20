Another chance to get a free flu shot in Riverhead

Suffolk County will offer another free influenza clinic for residents at the Riverhead Library on Saturday.

New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a public health emergency earlier this month and provided additional funding to increase access to flu vaccines.

All residents six months of age and older who have not already had the flu shot are urged to do so as soon as possible, county officials said.

“We ask residents to obtain immunization against the flu to protect not only themselves but others who may be especially vulnerable to the flu, especially infants who are too young to be immunized, pregnant women, older residents and those with other health conditions that make them more vulnerable to flu,” said Dr. James Tomarken, the county health commissioner.

The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the library at 330 Court Street in Riverhead. The entrance is on Osborne Avenue. The county also held one at the Riverhead Library last week.

The county is also holding a clinic at the H. Lee Dennison Building in Hauppauge on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m.

Residents with questions or those who wish to preregister may call 631-787-2200 Tuesday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

