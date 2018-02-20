Boys Basketball: Greenport advances in county tournament

Two days after winning the Class C county championship, the Greenport boys basketball team faced Class D winner Bridgehampton in the Section XI Tournament Monday afternoon at Suffolk County Community College in Selden. The Porters won the non-elimination game 67-41 to advance to play the winner of Class B, either No. 1 Center Moriches or No. 2 Babylon.

The Porters had a balanced scoring effort in the win over Bridgehampton with four players in double figures. Jordan Fonseca led the team with 21 points. Ahkee Anderson added 14 and Julian Swann and Tyrus Smiley both scored 12.

It was the third win for the Porters against the Killer Bees this season. Elijah White led the Killer Bees with 13 points Monday.

The Porters (21-2) will play at 1 p.m. Saturday in the game against Class B at Sachem North High School. There’s a $6 admission. The winner from that game advances to play the Class A winner on Monday to become the small school champion. That winner then plays the Class AA champion to become Section XI champion.

Center Moriches and Babylon are responsible for Greenport’s only losses this season.

Regardless of how far Greenport advances in the county tournament, the Porters will play March 6 against the Nassau County champion to resume the games that ultimately matter in the state tournament. That game will be played at 5 p.m. at SCCC in Brentwood. The Porters will need two wins to advance to the state semifinals in Binghamton.

