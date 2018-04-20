Guilty plea entered in Greenport’s first murder case in two decades

A Salvadoran national accused of the first murder in Greenport in more than two decades has accepted a guilty plea in connection with the case.

Court records show Jaime DeLeon-Tino, 24, pleaded guilty to a count of manslaughter with intent to cause physical injury at an April 13 court appearance.

Mr. DeLeon-Tino, who was previously found to be in the United States illegally from El Salvador and was deported, had been charged with the July 10, 2017 murder of 27-year-old Michelle Schiavoni of Greenport.

According to assistant district attorney Elizabeth Creighton, Mr. DeLeon-Tino said in a previous statement to police that he placed his hands around Ms. Schiavoni’s neck until she was dead. He also said he was going to leave the state, and possibly the country, and was carrying a “large sum” of money, Ms. Creighton said in court last July.

Local officials called the incident the first murder in Greenport since the unsolved killing of Gladys Randall, a 69-year-old Greenport woman, in her apartment in 1993.

Mr. DeLeon-Tino is facing 25 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced May 15.

[email protected]

Comments

comments