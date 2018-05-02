Cops: Cutchogue woman arrested for gas station robbery

A Cutchogue woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with a robbery last month at the Valero gas station on Main Road in Cutchogue, according to Southold Town police.

Rebecca Abatelli, 27, was charged with one count of second-degree robbery, a felony, for allegedly displaying what appeared to be a handgun during the robbery in the early morning hours of April 22, police said. She allegedly stole about $650 during the robbery, police said.

Southold detectives arrested Ms. Abatelli Wednesday afternoon near her Main Road home. She was transported to police headquarters for processing and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

