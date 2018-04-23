Cops: Valero gas station in Cutchogue robbed early Sunday

Southold Town police are investigating an apparent armed robbery early Sunday morning at the Valero gas station in Cutchogue.

The attendant told police that a woman, described only as white, entered the station and displayed what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money, police said. Police responded just after 2 a.m. and the suspect could not be located.

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money on foot in a northern direction, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact police at 631-765-2600.

