Girls Track and Field: 3 Greenport records fall

Three Greenport school records were set Saturday in the Westhampton Beach Invitational by Hayley Brigham, Blayr Corazzini and Emily Russell. They all broke records they had previously set.

Brigham clocked 1 minute, 12.66 seconds to finish ninth in the 400-meter intermediate hurdles. The senior broke her own mark of 1:13.6, set earlier this year.

Corazzini, a senior, was 14th in the 1,500-meter race walk in 8:44.91, a significant improvement from the 9:30 she posted in 2016.

Russell, a junior, cleared 4 feet, 10 inches to finish first in the high jump novice. The previous record of 4-8 was set earlier this season.

Greenport sophomore Kat Kilcommons was second in the 400 hurdles novice in 1:13.03.

Photo caption: Hayley Brigham set a Greenport school record in the 400-meter intermediate hurdles with a time of 1 minute, 12.66 seconds. (Courtesy photo)

Comments

comments