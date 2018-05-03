Sports

Girls Track and Field: 3 Greenport records fall

05/03/2018 2:00 PM |
Three Greenport school records were set Saturday in the Westhampton Beach Invitational by Hayley Brigham, Blayr Corazzini and Emily Russell. They all broke records they had previously set.

Brigham clocked 1 minute, 12.66 seconds to finish ninth in the 400-meter intermediate hurdles. The senior broke her own mark of 1:13.6, set earlier this year.

Corazzini, a senior, was 14th in the 1,500-meter race walk in 8:44.91, a significant improvement from the 9:30 she posted in 2016.

Russell, a junior, cleared 4 feet, 10 inches to finish first in the high jump novice. The previous record of 4-8 was set earlier this season.

Greenport sophomore Kat Kilcommons was second in the 400 hurdles novice in 1:13.03.

Photo caption: Hayley Brigham set a Greenport school record in the 400-meter intermediate hurdles with a time of 1 minute, 12.66 seconds. (Courtesy photo)

