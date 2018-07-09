New restaurant approved for Main Street in Greenport

The site plan for Pearl, a new restaurant proposed at the former Taste Boutique space on Main Street in Greenport, was approved by the Village Planning Board Thursday.

The approval was unanimous, although board members expressed some concern about an email they received from Jennifer O’Brien, the chef and owner of the proposed restaurant, saying the kitchen would close at 1:15 a.m. and the dining room would close at 2 a.m.

Officials said they would like to see the proposed restaurant closing earlier.

Planning Board attorney Robert Connolly had told the board earlier that the Planning Board does not have authority to set hours of operation. That falls under the jurisdiction of the Village Board of Trustees, he said.

Ms. O’Brien described Pearl as a “scratch kitchen” that would use local, seasonal products, which she plans to go out and buy herself.

“This is my vision, this has been a dream of mine,” she said at a June 7 public hearing on the site plan.

Taste Boutique, a clothing store, closed down earlier this year after 15 years at the location where Ms. O’Brien’s restaurant is proposed.

