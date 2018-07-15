Cops: Nine injured in DWI crash that led to shutdown of Route 48 in Greenport

A man is facing drunken driving charges following a head-on collision that injured nine in Greenport Sunday morning, according to Southold police.

The driver of a pickup truck was eastbound on Route 48 near Chapel Lane when he crossed over into westbound traffic and struck a minivan with eight occupants, including children, shortly after 8:30 a.m., according to Southold Police Lt. James Ginas.

Three people in the minivan were airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said. The other five occupants were taken to Eastern Long Island Hospital and Peconic Bay Medical Center.

The driver of the pick-up truck, whose name has not yet been released, suffered only minor injuries. He has been placed under arrest and faces alcohol-related charges, police said.

Two police helicopters and three ambulances were dispatched to the scene, according to NorthEast Fire Alerts, a website sharing police dispatches from across the region.

Route 48 has remained closed between Chapel and Moore’s lanes since the time of the crash. It is expected to remain closed until at least 2 p.m. as the investigation continues, Lt. Ginas said.

We’ll update this post with more details as information becomes available.

