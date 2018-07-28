Town & Country Real Estate opens downtown Greenport location

Town & Country Real Estate has a new location in the heart of Greenport.

Real estate agents along with members of the community celebrated the grand opening of the newly renovated Front Street office Wednesday evening.

Established in 2005, the independently owned Town & Country now has eight offices and more than 160 agents across the North Fork, South Fork and Shelter Island.

“When CEO Judi Desiderio started Town & Country she always wanted to be in Greenport,” said executive sales manager Joan Bischoff van Heemskerck. “It’s a phenomenal opportunity to be here in the center of it all.”

The newly staffed team of brokers working at the Greenport office has specialized in real estate for decades.

“We’re ready to list and sell, plant our feet in the ground and do business,” real estate agent Jeanmarie Bay said. “We have to work hard so people get to know us better.”

The team said they are ready to dive into Greenport’s growing market.

“Business is brisk and the prices have really progressed,” said Lori Feilen, a veteran real estate agent and new member of the Greenport team. “It’s very strong market and North Fork real estate is a great investment. It’s probably the preferred Fork now because it’s much more rural and people are getting back to doing the simpler things in life.”

Photo caption: The Town & Country team celebrated the opening of its eight office with community members at Olive Branch Restaurant & Cafe in Greenport. (Tara Smith photo)

