A 115-foot-long Viking ship could be coming to Greenport.

At its meeting last Thursday, the Greenport Village Board held off on voting to allow the Draken Harald Hårfagre to dock in the village, saying it needed more information before voting.

Ian Wile of Little Creek Oyster Farm & Market said the ship is currently docked in Maine and was anchored in Pipes Cove in Greenport about two weeks ago.

“It was some sort of outrageous site to see … seeing hoards of Vikings coming ashore, he said.

“They would like to come back,” Mr. Wile told the board, adding that he has offered to pay the ship’s dockage fee if they do return.

The crew is aiming for the weekend of Aug. 16-19.

“They have a variety of land-based exhibits, ranging form heavy retail to heavy educational,” Mr. Wile said.

The Draken Harald Hårfagre hails from Norway and bills itself as the “largest Viking ship sailing in modern times.”

It sailed across the Atlantic and is an open boat with 50 oars and an engine.

Mr. Wile acknowledged that the request was on short notice, and that he didn’t have a full description of everything the crew wanted to do.

Trustee Julia Robins said representatives of the Draken had approached the Business Improvement District — but not the village board — last fall about coming to Greenport, and they wanted a hefty appearance fee at the time.

She said she’s not comfortable acting this quickly on the proposal.

The board decided it needed more information before voting on a mass assembly permit for the boat. Mayor George Hubbard Jr. said they may hold a special meeting to do so.

Mr. Wile suggested he may try to bring the boat to Greenport privately if board approvals can’t be obtained in time.

[email protected]

Photo caption: The Draken Harald Hårfagre. (Credit: Peder Jacobsson for the Draken Harald Hårfagre)

Comments

comments