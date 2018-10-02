Short-term rentals packs ’em in again at two-hour Greenport hearing

The Greenport Village Board drew another big crowd on the topic of regulating short term rentals during a two-hour public hearing Thursday.

This time the comments were about even – pro and con – and the cons came armed with two attorneys representing people who own short-term rental properties in the village.

Both attorneys, Salem Katsh of Orient and Pat Moore of Mattituck, said they were representing several people who lease their homes short-term.

And both also claim that short-term rentals have occurred in the village for many years and that people who have done so in the past should be allowed to continue as a “grandfathered” use under zoning.

Both also say that their research indicates that only 30 homes in Greenport are being advertised as short-term rentals, that this is a small percentage of the rental pool in Greenport. Trustee Doug Roberts said research he did showed there are about 60 short-term rentals in the village. Mr. Katsh said even that’s only about five percent of the housing in the village.

Mayor George Hubbard Jr. said he board will discuss the proposal at its October 17 work session before deciding how to vote.

“There was a lot of information and a lot people were adamant both ways, so we’ll see what the board feels like doing,” he said.

The proposal currently under consideration would define short-term rentals are 14 days or less, and long-term rentals are a year or more.Home owners who live in the home could have a short-term rental in the home, under the proposal. A short-term rental would be permitted if there was a long-term rental there instead of the owner.

Ms. Moore said she’s talked to people and businesses in Southold Town, which adopted restrictions on short-term rentals in 2016, and they feel it has hurt the restaurants and retail businesses in the town.

People who had been doing short-term rentals in Southold Town were forced to sell their homes after the town law was passed, she said.

“It has had a negative effect,” she said.

Colin Ratsey, of Greenport, said Greenport is being inundated with tourists, and there are fewer young people in the village because of short-term rentals. Soon, he said, there will be no one left to work or volunteer for things like the fire department, he said.

“The problem with the town is that we’re losing the kids,” he said.

The village now has people who complain about things like fishing boats and leaf blowers, he said.

Without the home owner being in the house, he said, “you’ll have a two-family house with one party upstairs and one party downstairs.”

He said some places “are just a party all night long. It’s getting out of control.”

Madison Fender of Greenport said she’s lived there for six years and she’s involved in a lot of community activities and charities.

“I’ve been looking for a year-round rental and it’s nearly impossible,” she said.

“AirBnB is out of control,” she said, alluding to one of the popular short-term rental web sites.

Joe Flotteron of Peconic Water Sports said he wouldn’t be able to afford to live in the village if the didn’t have a short-term rental in his house.

Many of the speakers were the same as those at a July 26 public hearing.

One argument that came up a few times is whether a short-term rental is currently permitted or not.

Ms. Moore said it’s clear from the six years the board has been considering the short-term rental regulations that is “not considered illegal. It is presently a permitted use under zoning.”

Village Attorney Joe Prokop has said that while short-term rentals are not “expressly prohibited” currently, they are a commercial use of property which would be legal in residential zones.

Ms. Moore also questioned why the proposed law would allow the owner-occupied part of a single family dwelling to have a short-term rental.

“That’s called a bed and breakfast,” she said, adding that B&B’s are limited to three rooms and have to “go through hurdles” to get approved.

Arguments against short-term rentals included that they use up the available housing stock in the village, and eliminate potentially affordable homes, leaving the village filled with tourists and out-of-towners, and making it hard for year-round residents to find housing.

Supporters say people renting their home will often take better care of it, and that short-term rentals help the economy by bringing in people who would otherwise not be able to afford to stay in the village for two weeks.

Another frequently heard argument for short-term rentals is that it provides a rental income for home owners who might not be able to afford to stay in Greenport.

Ian Wile, who owns a restaurant in Greenport and lives there, said the board needs to get something on the books regarding short-term rents.

“Any direction is good,” he said. “Just get something on the books.”

The board took no formal action on the proposal following the hearing and will discuss it further next month.

“It’s great to see a lot of people here to get input back to us,” Mr. Hubbard said. “This has been talked about for over 6 years. It’s gone back and forth for a long time.”

