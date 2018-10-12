Dennis Reichardt, 64, retired Suffolk police sergeant, laid to rest

Dennis Reichardt of Mattituck, a retired Suffolk County Police sergeant who responded to Ground Zero after the 9/11 terrorist attacks as a bomb technician, was laid to rest Friday.

Mr. Reichardt died at his home surrounded by family on Oct. 4. His death was the result of 9/11-related cancer, according to Suffolk police. He was 64.

Hundreds of police officers lined up outside Our Lady of Good Counsel Roman Catholic Church Friday morning for the funeral services. Sgt. Reichardt was laid to rest at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Cemetery in Cutchogue.

A police motorcade escorted the funeral procession. Two Suffolk police helicopter performed a flyover as pallbearers carried the casket.

Sgt. Reichardt, who spent most of his career as a supervisor in the Emergency Service Section, retired from the department in 2011 and was diagnoses with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in April 2017, police said.

“Nearly two decades after the Sept. 11 attacks, we are still losing first responders who are dying from 9/11-related illnesses,” said Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart. “Dennis Reichardt responded to the World Trade Center on 9/11 and continued to work at the Fresh Kills Landfill to screen debris in the months that followed the attack. He served his country in its greatest hour of need and his sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

See photos of the funeral below:

