Netflix’s upcoming Gilgo Beach movie ‘Lost Girls’ filming in Southold

Southold will serve as a stand-in for Gilgo Beach in an upcoming Netflix movie about the mother of one of the women whose bodies was discovered there, according to crew members on set Monday.

“Lost Girls” stars Academy Award nominee Amy Ryan (“Gone Baby Gone,” “The Office”) as Mari Gilbert, mother of alleged Gilgo Beach murder victim Shannan Gilbert. The film tells the story of Ms. Gilbert’s search for her missing daughter, according to members of the crew.

Filming in Southold began Monday and will continue for 10 days, producer Anne Carey told The Suffolk Times.

“It has the right look,” Ms. Carey said of Southold. “This community opened itself up to us to shoot here, so we came here.”

A house on Leeton Drive near Kenney’s Beach served as the set for a scene filmed Monday. Ms. Carey described the scene as the meeting of two main characters and their arrival into the community where the film is set.

Actors Gabriel Byrne (“The Usual Suspects”) and Lola Kirke (“Mozart in the Jungle”) also star in the film, according to IMDB.

“Lost Girls,” which has an anticipated 2019 release, is based on the non-fiction book of the same name from author Robert Kolker. It is being directed by documentary filmmaker Liz Garbus, who also made the Nina Simone documentary “What Happened Miss Simone?” for Netflix as well as the four-part Showtime series “The Fourth Estate” about the New York Times’ coverage of the Trump administration.

Netflix has filmed on the North Fork in the past, including scenes for episodes of “Orange is the New Black,” “Jessica Jones” and “Friends from College.”

The 2010 search for Shannan Gilbert in the South Shore community where she was last seen alive led to the discovery of the remains of several women who like her worked as escorts and are believed to be victims of a serial killer. Mari Gilbert was killed by another of her daughters in 2016.

