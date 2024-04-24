Active police search in Manorville potentially connected to Gilgo Beach murders

Several Suffolk County Police and New York Police Department vehicles were parked outside of the Manorville Fire Department during a break from the search. (Nicholas Grasso photo)

Several officers of the Suffolk County and New York Police departments are currently searching a heavily wooded area in Manorville.

It is undetermined how long the search will last, but a Riverhead News-Review reporter on the scene spotted multiple police vehicles and K-9 units this afternoon. Patrons at the nearby Maples Bar on Ryerson Avenue said they saw police, state troopers and sheriffs searching around the area on Tuesday as well.

Approximately 15 police vehicles were parked at the Manorville Fire Department Wednesday afternoon, as officials took a break. The search started again around 2 p.m. and officers began canvasing the region south of Schultz Road.

Several area media outlets have reported the search may be in connection with Gilgo Beach homicide investigation.

“The Suffolk County Police Department, the New York Police Department and the New York State Police are working with the District Attorney’s Office on an ongoing investigation,” the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “We do not comment on investigative steps while they are underway. We will make further statements when appropriate.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.