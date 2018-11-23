Residents petition for one speed limit in East Marion, Orient

Community leaders from Orient and East Marion are asking the state DOT to create a uniform speed limit on Route 25.

A letter from East Marion Civic Association President Anne Murray and Orient Association President Drianne Brenner asks state officials to make the speed limit 40 mph from the blinking light in Greenport to Orient Point, with the exception of a school zone at the Oysterponds School. They asked the school zone be made a permanent 30 mph zone extended to 800 feet west of Village Lane and 300 feet east of Platt Road.

Currently, the speed limit changes seven times over the eight-mile stretch of road.

“We believe certain changes in the traffic patterns would improve safety in general and for our school children and first responders in particular,” the civic leaders wrote to the DOT.

They also requested a crosswalk be installed near the post office and firehouse in East Marion.

