Driver in fatal Greenport crash now facing charge of aggravated vehicular homicide

A Suffolk County grand jury has indicted a Greenport man for his role in an alleged drunken driving crash that led to the death of a Queens woman earlier this year, according to online court records.

Glenn Zaleski, 36, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday on a 30-count indictment that includes a top charge of aggravated vehicular homicide, a class B felony. The indictment includes another two dozen felony charges, records show.

The top charge suggests the grand jury found Mr. Zaleski’s blood alcohol content to be at least a .18, more than twice the legal limit, according to documents. The Suffolk County assistant district attorney previously said he had a blood alcohol content of 0.21 percent — nearly three times the legal limit.

Mr. Zaleski was driving a 2016 Dodge pick-up truck eastbound on Route 48 near Chapel Lane on the morning of July 15 when he crossed over into westbound traffic and struck a minivan with seven occupants, according to police. He was originally charged with driving while intoxicated and suffered only minor injuries in the crash, police said at the time.

Witnesses said Mr. Zaleski swerved to the right of the road and overcorrected, crossing the double yellow line at “a high rate of speed” into the minivan. The force of the collision pushed the minivan off the road, prosecutors said at his initial arraignment in Southold Town Justice Court.

The driver of the van, You Feng Yang, 51, of Flushing was pronounced dead two hours later at Stony Brook University Hospital. Two passengers in the van were also airlifted to Stony Brook for treatment of serious injuries. The other four passengers, all adults from Flushing, were treated at local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Mr. Zaleski admitted to police that he drank six beers prior to the 8:30 a.m. crash, prosecutors said in July.

