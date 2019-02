The Greenport boys basketball team took its first step Wednesday night in its mission to return to the Class C state Final Four.

The Porters, behind a career-high 50 points from Ahkee Anderson, cruised past local rival Southold, 82-52. The win sends the Porters into the Class C-D game against Bridgehampton Saturday. The win also locks the Porters into a regional final March 9 at Centereach High School. A win there sends the Porters back to the Final Four.

