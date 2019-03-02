Village approves time limit on parking, electric vehicle charing station

The Greenport Village Board formally approved a measure to establish a 72-hour time limit for parking at the Fourth Street parking lot.

The lot, located south of the train tracks, is owned by the Metropolitan Transportation Agency and did not have time-based parking regulations. The issue came to light last year after locals and board trustees noticed vehicles were parked in the lot for several months.

According to the legislation, the purpose is to “improve available parking for the residents of the village and their guests and other visitors to the village.”

Violators would be subject to an initial parking fine of $20, according to the village code.

Greenport get charging station

A charging station for electric vehicles is coming to Greenport Village. At Thursday’s meeting, the Village Board approved an agreement with the Power Authority of the State of New York to install the equipment on property owned by the village.

According to the agreement, one fast-charging unit that can service two vehicles will be installed by village electric utilities staff in the municipal parking lot on Adams Street between First Street and Main Street.

