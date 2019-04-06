Floyd Memorial Library to be temporarily closed for renovations

Floyd Memorial Library in Greenport will be temporarily closed from April 8-13 as interior renovations continue.

“Libraries are changing,” said library director Lisa Richland Tuesday. “It’s about making room for people to be here.”

Work on the 102-year-old building began last fall when the HVAC system failed, Ms. Richland said. All of the flooring throughout the library will also be replaced.

“It’s been about 20 years,” she said.

The interior layout will also see updates with the teen and children’s space being combined and furnished with new shelving and seating. The current teen area will become a co-working space for anyone to use, Ms. Richland said.

“It’s going to be a really nice space,” she said. “We’re adapting to the 21st century.”

Though the entire library will be closed for a week, the lower level will remain closed through April 21, she said, adding that patrons are welcome to use any of the other North Fork libraries during the renovations.

The library celebrated 100 years in 2017. Ms. Richland said the last major improvement was made in 1999, when an expansion created additional community space and handicapped accessibility.

Ms. Richland estimated the project cost upwards of $100,000 and was funded through a legacy donation. She is anticipating all of the work to be completed before Memorial Day.

