Showcase of mid-century East End photos and memorabilia to open in Greenport this weekend

Greenport will be transported back in time beginning this weekend.

“Snapshot,” an East End Seaport Museum exhibit featuring photos and memorabilia on loan from the public and focusing on the Peconic bays in the 1950s and ’60s will be open to the public beginning Saturday, May 25, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“There’s probably about 60 pieces in all,” said Paul Kreiling, chairman of the museum’s board. “The idea of the show, because it’s community participation, is that as people bring more interesting things in, I will include them. It’s is an evolving show.”

Depending on contributions, the exhibit will run through about September and then another exhibit is planned, Mr. Kreiling said. People who submitted photos and memorabilia will get them back.

Mr. Kreiling said he “had concerns” early on when the donations weren’t coming in that fast, but “there were a few big contributors who brought a lot of great stuff.”

Ultimately, the exhibit has worked out the way he hoped, he said.

“It’ll be a very interesting show and will bring back a lot of memories for a lot of people.”

The exhibit deals with the entire East End, not just Greenport, Mr. Kreiling said.

The museum will also be open Sunday and Monday, May 26 and 27, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

[email protected]

Comments

comments