Southold Blotter: $10K worth of tools, equipment reported stolen

A Peconic man contacted police last Thursday around 7:03 a.m. to report more than $10,000 worth of tools and equipment had been stolen by an unknown individual from his three vehicles, a white 2006 Mercedes Sprinter, a white 2008 Mercedes Sprinter and a trailer, all parked on Elijahs Lane in Mattituck. An investigation is underway.

• A Peconic woman contacted police around 7:53 p.m. last Sunday to report a vehicle driving off the roadway at Goldsmith’s Inlet in Southold. Police helped the driver, a man from Baltimore, Md., remove the vehicle, which was stuck in the sand. The driver was issued an appearance ticket for driving off the roadway.

• A Southold man contacted police last Sunday around 7:07 p.m. to report a suspicious black vehicle parked at the end of Barley Lane in Southold. The man said he first observed the vehicle at 10 p.m. Saturday, a claim corroborated by a neighbor and doorbell security footage. The man said he believes the people in the vehicle may be attempting to intimidate his son based on an incident that occurred two days earlier, when someone in the vehicle’s back passenger seat, wearing a white Halloween mask, waved to the man’s son while he was playing in the front yard. Increased patrols were assigned to the area and the man was advised to contact police if he sees the vehicle in the area again.

• An employee of Crazy Beans in Greenport reported to police around 2:09 p.m. last Saturday that an unknown male was highly intoxicated while eating at the counter and urinated on the floor. Police found the man at a bus stop on First Street in Greenport, but were unable to obtain full information from the man due to his condition. The man was placed on the S92 bus without incident, police said.

• A Southold man and woman were let off with a warning after entering their neighbor’s Town Creek Lane home without permission, around 7:46 p.m. last Thursday. The homeowner, a Miami, Fla., woman, said she saw the pair on her security cameras and that this is the second time they have trespassed. The two said they entered the house because they were interested in buying the property. They said there was a fire at the residence last week, adding that they wanted to check on the damage. Police advised them to stay off their neighbor’s property, and the homeowner told them that if this happens again, she will press charges.

• A Brentwood man was the victim of larceny last Wednesday around 8:17 p.m., when he noticed that miscellaneous fishing gear valued at $1,400 had gone missing from his boat. Also missing were 60 diamond rigs valued at $480, rubber fish valued at $450, two tackle boxes worth a total of $500 and 12 porgy rigs valued at $96. Police determined that no forced entry was made and that other valuables were left behind. They interviewed a Mattituck man in charge of work that is being completed by marina personnel on the boat. The man said he would speak to the workers and check surveillance cameras.

• A Mattituck man told police around 7:47 a.m. last Tuesday that $3,200 worth of tools — including welders, plasma cutters, grinders, drivers, drills and wheelbarrows — had been stolen from his Sound Avenue shop by an unknown individual. The man said the door had been left unsecured. An investigation is underway.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

