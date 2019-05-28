Two additional ‘Little Free Libraries’ planned for Southold Town parks

Readers, rejoice. Two more “Little Free Libraries” may be coming to Southold Town parks.

Supervisor Russell announced last week that Southold resident Liz Shanks had approached him about installing the book-swap kiosks at Cochran and Tasker parks.

“Several are installed at town beaches already,” he said. “They have a lot of books there that range in age from children’s books to adult books.”

Nationally, the Little Free Library movement encourages a love of reading through neighborhood book exchanges with a “take a book, leave a book” policy.

Several little libraries were constructed across town by Southold High School alumnus Sean Conway as part of his Eagle Scout project in 2016.

Mr. Russell said they would make a great addition at Cochran Park. “There’s a lot of younger children who are waiting for the older brothers and sisters to finish inline skating and things like that,” he said. “It’ll give them something to do and it’s been popular at other locations.”

He added that Ms. Shanks has agreed to cover the cost of installing the kiosks.

“People really appreciate the program,” Councilman Bob Ghosio said.

[email protected]

Comments

comments